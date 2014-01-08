Downtown housing complex for UTC students - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Downtown housing complex for UTC students

By Chattanooga Times Free Press
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -

A seven-story student apartment building is in the works for downtown Chattanooga.   It's aimed to help alleviate UTC's campus housing shortage.

The project will include two stories of parking and five stories of student housing at 930 Douglas Street.

According to our partners at the Times Free Press, the building shold be open by August of next year.

The planned apartment building will need to get clearance from the city council before construction starts, because the seven-story plan exceeds the six stories usually allowed in the zone.

