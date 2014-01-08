Red Bank Commission amends zoning ordinance - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Red Bank Commission amends zoning ordinance for those wishing to work at home

RED BANK, TN (WRCB) -

An amended zoning ordinance pertaining to home occupation was passed unanimously at a Red Bank Commission meeting, changing things up a bit for some who desire to work from home.

The meeting was held Tuesday night.  Previously, home offices have been allowed by city law,     however, real estate and insurance offices were excluded, because of the activity surrounding customers coming and going from the location.

The ordinance  will now allow those real estate and insurance businesses to operate from a home.

Red Bank's Mayor says "there is a lot of interest in businesses locating in the city."

