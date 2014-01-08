More than 50 apartment units damaged from broken water pipes

Frozen pipes are thawing out across the Tennessee Valley. In many cases, broken lines are leaving behind a big mess. Dozens of people living at one Chattanooga apartment complex are trying to save what they can, after water pipes broke, flooding at least 54 units.



Clean up crews were out Tuesday night at The Courts at Waterford, trying to tackle the mess and they were back again Wednesday with a lot of work ahead of them.



"I don't know if my TV set's messed up or not," says Natalie Summers as she surveys the damage in her apartment.



Summers says she came home from work Tuesday evening only to find her apartment soaked from top to bottom.



"Panic. I couldn't believe what I saw. It was like, all I could say was 'Oh my God' every room I went to."



Despite the multiple signs placed outside, urging residents to let their faucets drip, at least 54 units at The Courts at Waterford have water damage due to broken water pipes.



"It's really a mess. I'll survive it, but it was a shock," says Summers.



Summers says a cleaning company already made a run through her apartment and were back again for round two.



"But I do worry about the ceiling. I don't want it to come down. They're going to have to do something to the ceiling."



Over at Donna Gerlach's apartment, her husband has spent hours using a shop vacuum to soak up water from the carpet.



"As of this morning he's gotten 60 gallons of water," says Gerlach.



Their furniture is stacked on wooden blocks to prevent any further damage.



"I do not have personal property insurance, so therefore that means none of my furniture will be covered," she says.



As for Summers, she has coverage for possessions, but is just as discouraged.



"The apartment complex said it happens to everybody, and there was no blame, that the insurance policies were going to have to cover it."



Summers says she is able to stay with her daughter.



The assistant manager at the complex and the parent company, CLK Multifamily Management, says it is moving affected residents to other open units. The company says it is still assessing the damage to figure out what repairs need to be made.