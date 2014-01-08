UPDATE: Home damaged by fire on Norman Lane

A freezer is linked to an afternoon house fire on Norman Lane.

Around 2:00p.m. city public works employees saw the fire and called 911. By the time firefighters arrived the flames had extended to the front bedroom and up into the attic from the front porch.



Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly, but a lot of damage was done to the porch, bedroom and attic areas. The rest of the house had some smoke and water damage, and the power had to be cut to the house.

The damage is estimated to be roughly $100,000.

The homeowners Kelly and Sandy Hicks were not at home at the time but did arrive shortly after firefighters. Mr. Hicks said they have lived in that house since 1969. The couple will be staying with their son overnight.