Access Road Entrance Ramp to 153 Closed

It's Chattanooga's latest road less traveled, the northbound on-ramp to Highway 153 from Lake Resort Drive is shutdown, because of a gaping gash of pavement.

"Our engineers went out and looked at it, and they determined we need to close the road til we figure out what's going on", says Jennifer Flynn of TDOT, who adds repair crews are marking the affected area.

An approximate 15 yards of roadway that fell away late Sunday night. TDOT crews say it may take 3 weeks or longer to repair the Access Road on-ramp. They first have to determine what caused the road to rupture, if it's a sinkhole or attributed to the recent outbreak of winter weather.

"We don't know exactly what caused it but it sure was cold on Monday," says Flynn. "There was a lot of strange stuff going on here that was, resulting from the cold weather, so there is a possibility that it could have played a part in it or speeding it up so."



Either way, it means an extended drive for Lake Resort Drive residents, who now must use Hixson Pike for northbound access to Highway 153 in the interim. The necessary fix could take as little as a few days, or weeks, depending on the stability of the ground beneath of the asphalt.



"We regret we have to close this, but we really want to be safe, that's our number one priority," says Flynn.