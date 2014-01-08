UPDATE: Fugitive caught in Sequatchie County

A fugitive at the center of a manhunt Wednesday at the Hamilton, Sequatchie, Marion county line is now in custody.

Andrew Glenn Shepherd was banging on an unknown person's door, that person called police. Sequatchie County deputies were able to close in on him and take him into custody.

Hamilton County deputies were serving a warrant when the Shepherd fled, running into the woods along Walden's Ridge. Hamilton County's K9 units were used to track the suspect. THP's helicopter was also used. The search was called off due to darkness.

Andrew Glenn Shepherd, is wanted for:

Theft over 10,000

FTA

Two counts of leaving the scene

Driving on suspended

Evading arrest

Reckless endangerment

He will be housed at the Sequatchie County Jail until Hamilton County can get him.

