Cleveland man sentenced to 15 years in Child Abuse Case

BRADLEY COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

A Cleveland man will spend 15 years in prison for aggravated child abuse.

Ricky Dean Smith entered a plea of "no contest" to the charge Tuesday in Bradley County Criminal Court.

Smith was arrested in January 4, 2013, the same day a five-week-old child was admitted to Children's Hospital at Erlanger with skull fractures and bleeding on the brain.

The investigation showed Smith responsible for the child's injuries. He was indicted by the Bradley County Grand Jury and has been housed at the county jail under a judge's order of no bond.

After a period of treatment the child was released from the hospital. 

 

