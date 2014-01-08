Cavern of comfort in Tennessee

(WBIR) - Sometimes the cold is really just a matter of perspective.



This week's record lows in Tennessee are undoubtedly uncomfortable, but allow East Tennessee to consider for just a moment a different definition of "warm."



Months ago, when the thermometer soared to near triple digits, people looking for a break in the heat found it at the Lost Sea Adventure, a cavern in Eastern Tennessee.



The temperature inside the Sweetwater cavern rests at 58 degrees Fahrenheit ever day of the year.



This week, the summer-time refuge from heat is a warm get-away.



"It actually feels warmer than 58 when you're down here, because the humidity is so hot inside the cavern. [It] feels like the mid-to upper 60s when you're down here," said Brandon Freeman, who gives tours inside the cave.



