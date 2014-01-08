Deal campaign reports $4 million in contributions - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Deal campaign reports $4 million in contributions

Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal. AP photo Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal. AP photo

By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY
Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - The campaign of Gov. Nathan Deal is reporting $4 million in contributions over the last six months, as he seeks re-election this year.

Deal's campaign spokeswoman Jen Talaber said Wednesday that the campaign had just over $4 million in cash on hand at the end of 2013. Talaber said 94 percent of contributions came from within Georgia.

While Deal is considered a favorite heading into the Republican primary, he's drawn two relatively well-known challengers. Dalton Mayor David Pennington reported just under $375,000 in contributions, including a $46,700 loan. State schools Superintendent John Barge has yet to file his report.

Meanwhile, the campaign of Democrat Jason Carter has said he will report $1.3 million in contributions in the seven weeks since announcing. Carter is a state senator and grandson of former President Jimmy Carter.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

