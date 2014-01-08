Maddux, Glavine, Thomas elected to Hall of Fame

By RONALD BLUMAP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine and Frank Thomas have been elected to baseball's Hall of Fame, while Craig Biggio fell just short.

The results were announced Wednesday.

The trio will be inducted in Cooperstown on July 27 along with managers Bobby Cox, Joe Torre and Tony La Russa, elected last month by the expansion-era committee.

