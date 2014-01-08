UPDATE The Wienermobile hits Chattanooga this weekend

A icon for generations, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is scheduled to make several stops in the Chattanooga area starting Friday and concluding Sunday.



Staffed by Molly Segall and Steve Johnson, the team members are known as Hotdoggers, and are assigned one of six regions around the United States.



The team is one of six teams who drive the fleet of six Wienermobile vehicles around the country.



The times and dates for the Wienermobile appearances are:

Wednesday, Jan 8

10:00 am - 4:00 pm: Walmart Supercenter; 5764 Highway 153 Hixson, TN 37343

Friday, Jan 10

10:00 am - 4:00 pm: Walmart Supercenter; 2020 Gunbarrel Rd. Chattanooga, TN 37421

Saturday, Jan 11

10:00 am - 1:00 pm: Walmart Supercenter; 4495 Keith Street NW Cleveland, TN 37312

2:00 pm - 5:00 pm: Walmart Supercenter; 2300 Treasury Drive SE Cleveland, TN 37323

Sunday, Jan 12

10:00 am - 12:00 pm: Walmart Supercenter; 1815 Decatur Pike Athens, TN 37303

1:00 pm - 3:00 pm: Walmart Supercenter; 935 State Hwy 11 South Sweetwater, TN 37874