At least 11 flu deaths reported in TN

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - Health officials in Tennessee are urging more people to get vaccinations for the flu after at least 11 people have died from complications of the virus so far this season.

The Tennessean (http://tnne.ws/JHnxlE) reports nine people from Nashville and its surrounding counties have died while two deaths have been reported in the Cumberland region. The Tennessee Department of Health is investigating other reports that have not yet been confirmed.

Vanderbilt University infectious disease professor Dr. William Schaffner is tracking cases in Nashville and surrounding counties. He says people die from the flu each year, but nine deaths in an eight-county area at this point in flu season is "noteworthy."

Health officials say people should get vaccinated as soon as possible.

