Family of Ringgold teen shot to death asks district attorney to recuse himself from the case

An attorney for the family of the Ringgold teenager who was shot dead in November has asked District Attorney Herbert "Buzz" Franklin to recuse himself from handling the case of the shooter.



On Wednesday morning, McCracken Poston sent an email to Franklin and Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk. Poston attached a petition with signatures from members of the community who apparently want Franklin to present the case to a grand jury.

READ MORE | Mother of deceased Catoosa break-in suspect: "He was a good kid"



In the email, Poston told Franklin that he thinks the prosecutor may not be able to objectively examine the killing of 17-year-old Dalton McConathy because Franklin has often prosecuted McConathy's father in the past.



"I am going to ask you, Buzz, to consider recusing yourself due to the position you have often been put into to prosecute Bobby McConathy, if it in any way has biased your opinion in this tragedy regarding Dalton," Poston wrote.



Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.





