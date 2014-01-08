Family of Ringgold teen shot to death asks district attorney - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Family of Ringgold teen shot to death asks district attorney to recuse himself from the case

District Attorney Herbert “Buzz” Franklin. Photo by Tim Barber /Chattanooga Times Free Press District Attorney Herbert “Buzz” Franklin. Photo by Tim Barber /Chattanooga Times Free Press
RINGGOLD, GA (Times Free Press) -

An attorney for the family of the Ringgold teenager who was shot dead in November has asked District Attorney Herbert "Buzz" Franklin to recuse himself from handling the case of the shooter.

On Wednesday morning, McCracken Poston sent an email to Franklin and Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk. Poston attached a petition with signatures from members of the community who apparently want Franklin to present the case to a grand jury.

In the email, Poston told Franklin that he thinks the prosecutor may not be able to objectively examine the killing of 17-year-old Dalton McConathy because Franklin has often prosecuted McConathy's father in the past.

"I am going to ask you, Buzz, to consider recusing yourself due to the position you have often been put into to prosecute Bobby McConathy, if it in any way has biased your opinion in this tragedy regarding Dalton," Poston wrote.

