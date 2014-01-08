95-year-old woman found dead in Sequatchie River

Sequatchie County Sheriff Ronnie Hitchcock says a 95-year-old native of the county and Hitchcock's wife's aunt, was found in the Sequatchie River Monday night after apparently trying to fetch water for her chickens.

Pauline Cain, who lived off of East Valley Road near Dunlap, was found floating in the river near where it appeared she was trying to fill a container with water, Hitchcock said. The pipes had frozen in her house where she lived alone as a "very independent lady," the sheriff said.

He said Cain "religiously" took care of her chickens.

The body was found around 7 p.m. CST Monday in the frigid waters, he said.

