Hell freezes over - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Hell freezes over

Posted: Updated:

HELL, MI (WDIV) -- Even Hell, Michigan couldn't escape the wrath of the Polar Vortex.

The official temperature in Hell Tuesday was  -4.

It was so cold that eggs even froze in the nests of backyard chicken coops, and a tow truck called in to pull out a stuck car became stuck itself.

Read more from our NBC affiliate WDIV.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.