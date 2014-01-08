Cheesy shortage: Kraft says Velveeta running low

NEW YORK (AP) - Playoff parties may have one fewer dip option this year.

Kraft Foods says some customers may not be able to find Velveeta cheese over the next few weeks. A representative for the company, Jody Moore, didn't give any reasons for the apparent shortage, saying only that they happen from time to time given the "nature of manufacturing."

She noted that the lack of availability is more noticeable because of the seasonal demand during the NFL playoffs. The company has been airing TV commercials featuring a recipe for a chili con queso dip made with Velveeta.

Moore says it should be a short-term situation and that Kraft hasn't yet heard from any customers who are having problem finding the products. She did not say whether the company experienced a similar shortage last year.

The trade publication Ad Age reported the issue Tuesday, quoting an employee at a Brooklyn-area grocery store who didn't expect shipments again until February due to "a plant issue."

Safeway supermarkets are not experiencing issues with Velveeta supplies, said Safeway representative Teena Massingill in an email.

A representative for supermarket chain Kroger was not available to comment on whether it was having difficulty stocking Velveeta cheeses.

The shortage affects only the Velveeta hard cheese products, but was not limited to a specific area.

"It is possible consumers in any part of the country may not be able to find some Velveeta products," Moore said in an email.

Kraft Foods Group Inc., based in Northfield, Ill., also owns brand including Jell-O, Oscar Mayer and Maxwell House.

