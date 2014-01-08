Another cold start, but warmer air moving in

Good Wednesday. Finally, we will see temps go above freezing this afternoon.

High pressure building to our southeast will give us light south winds through the rest of the week that will bring mild temps and allow us to thaw out a bit.

Highs today will reach the low 40s. Tonight we will drop into the mid 20s.

We will even climb into the 50s on Thursday and Friday with some clouds moving in, but no rain.

That will change with a weather system moving through Saturday morning. It will bring periods of heavy rain Saturday morning into Saturday afternoon. We will also be breezy Saturday with south winds at 10-20 mph. Right now, models are showing about .5" to 1.5".

We will clear out for Sunday, and have dry mild air to start off next week as well.

WEDNESDAY:

8am... Sunny, 12

Noon... Sunny, 35

3pm... Sunny, 41

