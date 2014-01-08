Chattanooga invention that zaps back pain unveiled at Las Vegas event

A Chattanooga company on Tuesday unveiled a new medical device at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas that zaps back agony with electrical impulses.

The Neubac -- pronounced new-back -- is a soft, silicone device that sticks to the lower back using disposable gel packs, and uses a mix of high-frequency and low-frequency electrical nerve stimulation to block pain signals.

Neubac got its start as a prescription-only device which competed with older, more complicated rivals. Unlike existing prescription products that come in boxy casings and require patients to attach wires and fiddle with switches, the Neubac can be worn all day and has been approved for over-the-counter use.

A tiny remote control can turn the intensity up and down while users go about their daily lives, said Keith Hagy, vice president of product development for Hollywog, which developed the Neubac.

Read more from our news partner the Times Free Press.

