Domestic Partner Benefit Ordinance to be on August ballot

The Chattanooga City Council declined to take up the Domestic Partner Benefit Ordinance.



Those who do not support the ordinance say with 11-thousand petition signatures gathered in two weeks, the council is failing to listen to what the people want.



"I'm disappointed they didn't because I think they just didn't listen to the people and there's an indication that they're not listening to the people they're representing.. Shame.. Shame"



The Domestic Partner Benefit Ordinance will be placed on the ballot in August.