Domestic Partner Benefit Ordinance to be on August ballot - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Domestic Partner Benefit Ordinance to be on August ballot

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

The Chattanooga City Council declined to take up the Domestic Partner Benefit Ordinance.

Those who do not support the ordinance say with 11-thousand petition signatures  gathered in two weeks, the council is failing to listen to what the people want.

"I'm disappointed they didn't because I think they just didn't listen to the people and there's an indication that they're not listening to the people they're representing.. Shame.. Shame"

The Domestic Partner Benefit Ordinance will be placed on the ballot in August.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.