Frozen pipes a problem in Tennessee Valley

SODDY DAISY, TN (WRCB) -

Frozen pipes were causing even more headaches across the Tennessee Valley Tuesday night.

This video was sent in by a Channel-3 viewer, It is the Bi-lo in Soddy Daisy.  Their sprinkler system froze, causing a rupture and spilling water all over the entryway there.

No word on any damages this burst may have caused.

