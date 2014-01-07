Bursting pipes damage at least 54 apartment units - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Bursting pipes damage at least 54 apartment units

Crews have been at the Courts of Waterford since the first pipe burst around lunchtime, not long after that, it was one right after the other.

At last check, 54 units have been affected in some way, leaving numerous people, families unable to sleep at home Tuesday night.

Taking care of pipes in this cold weather is something we've been continuing to stress.  And this proves it should be taken seriously.

Glenda Fay Stoudemire, Waterford Place Resident, "I didn't know what to think...just pouring."

Gary Martin, Steam Master Carpet Cleaning, "They're not really complaining...just want to get back to normal life."

The damage is widespread.

