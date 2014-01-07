Skiing the slopes in the southeast

In North Alabama, blizzard-like conditions pounded parts of Lookout Mountain Tuesday.



The slopes at Cloudmont Ski resort were busy with skiers.



The resort's general manager says skiing is a way of life for them, even if people in other parts of the country can't wrap their heads around it.



Gary Jones, general manager, "People think it's kinda crazy, especially if you go to Colorado. They say, 'Alabama, where's that?' you know, but whatever."

Jones says the Cloudmont Ski Resort has been going strong since 1971. And they've taught probably 100-thousand people how to ski.

Skiing will be in the headlines as the world prepares for the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, beginning in February.

Stay with Channel 3 for more Olympics stories and for the 2014 Winter Olympics on NBC.

