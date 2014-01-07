UPDATE: Northwest Georgia special election results

There will be a runoff election for the Georgia House District 2 seat.



Despite freezing temperatures, dozens of voters headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their vote.



However none of the three Republican candidates received the 50-percent plus one vote required to win the seat.



A runoff between Steve Tarvin and Neal Florence is set for February fourth.



District 2 includes portions of Catoosa, Walker, and Whitfield Counties.

Here's a breakdown of the votes:



Neal Florence (R) 34.31% or 964,

Steve Tarvin (R) 38.15% or 1072 votes.

Doug Woodruff (R) 27.54% or 774 votes.