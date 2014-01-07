Northwest Georgia special election results - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Northwest Georgia special election results

Posted: Updated:

There will be a runoff election for the Georgia House District 2 seat.

Despite freezing temperatures, dozens of voters headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their vote.

However none of the three Republican candidates received the 50-percent plus one vote required to win the seat.

A runoff between Steve Tarvin and Neal Florence is set for February fourth.  

District 2 includes portions of Catoosa, Walker, and Whitfield Counties.

Here's a breakdown of the votes:

Neal Florence (R) 34.31% or 964,

Steve Tarvin (R)  38.15% or 1072 votes.

Doug Woodruff (R) 27.54% or 774 votes.

 

 

 

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.