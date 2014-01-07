Home destroyed by fire in Soddy Daisy

A fire Tuesday afternoon destroys a house located in Soddy Daisy. It happened around 5:00p.m. on Millwoode Lane.

The Sale Creek Volunteer Department responded to a neighbor's call to 911.

When they arrived, they found a log cabin fully involved. Mutual aid was called for and Soddy Daisy Fire Department responded. Firefighters managed to keep the fire from spreading to dry terrain.



No one was injured, it is unknown if anyone was home at the time.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and will be under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

