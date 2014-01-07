North GA businessman sentenced to 18 months for violating trade embargo

A North Georgia businessman will spend 18 months in prison for violating the United States' trade embargo.

Mark Mason Alexander, aka Musa Mahmood Ahmed is charged with conspiring to send water-jet cutting machines to Iran.



According to United States Attorney Yates, between October 2006 and June 2008, Alexander sold Hydrajet water-jet cutting systems to customers in Iran. Hydrajet Technology, located in Dalton, Georgia, manufactured the water-jet cutting systems which were used for the precision cutting of materials such as aluminum, glass, granite and steel.



In 2007, as part of the conspiracy, Alexander negotiated the sale of two water-jet cutting systems to companies located in the Islamic Republic of Iran: the Parand Machine Company and the Negin Sanat Sadr. Company.



Evidence shows that the machines that Alexander sold were manufactured in Dalton. He concealed the true destination of these machines by causing them to be trans-shipped to the Islamic Republic of Iran via Alexander's company in the United Arab Emirates. Alexander additionally instructed Hydrajet Mena employees to travel to Islamic Republic of Iran to install the machines and to conduct software training for the Iranians who would operate them.



Alexander, 53, of Roswell, Georgia, was sentenced on Monday January 6, 2013,to 18 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.





