Dalton police looking for debit card thief

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who used a stolen debit card at the Walnut Avenue Kroger.

The credit card belongs to a person in Smyrna, GA. The card was also used for additional fraudulent charges in Tennessee.

It happened December 8th and was reported to police two days later. The victim reported his card number was used at the Walnut Avenue grocery store a little after noon that day.



Investigators retrieved surveillance photos of the transaction and saw a heavyset white or Hispanic male wearing a hooded sweatshirt and driving-hat style cap.

The suspect was driving a light colored Ford F-150. He charged $92.04 on the card.



Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to please contact Detective Matthew Lowery at 706-278-9085, extension 133.