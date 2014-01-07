UPDATE: Fatal accident on Hwy 64 in Polk County

One person is dead after a car and 18-wheeler collided, head on.



It happened just before 3:00p.m. Tuesday near the 'put in' on Highway 64 in Polk County, not far from the rockslide TDOT is still working to clear.



The driver of a passenger van, 51 year-old Lyndon Parve of Murphy, North Carolina was killed when his van cross the center line and hit an 18-wheeler head-on. The driver of the semi, 27-year-old Ronald Hemphill of South Carolina was not injured.

Both victims were wearing seatbelts.

The wreck partially blocked the roadway. THP was on the scene clearing it up for several hours..

Traffic was back to normal around 7:00p.m.