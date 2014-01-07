Man escapes early morning fire on hands and knees

The Chattanooga Fire Department tells Channel 3 that 67-year-old Trois Johnson was asleep in his home at 2908 5th Avenue when he woke to the sound of "popping" around 2:00 Tuesday morning.

When he opened his bedroom door, he was pushed back by black smoke and heat.

Johnson said he crawled on his hands and knees and managed to escape through a side door. In the bitter cold, he ran to a neighbor's house to call 911.



The Chattanooga Fire Department responded with five fire companies and managed to contain the blaze to roughly two rooms.

The rest of the house sustained smoke and water damage. The dollar loss was estimated at $50,000.

Fire officials tell Channel 3 that Johnson was transported by EMS to Parkridge Medical Center for treatment of smoke inhalation.

An update on his condition was not available.

Johnson told fire officials he had a smoke alarm in his home, but it didn't have a battery. The cause of this fire is under investigation.