Planners recommend denial of $100M Chattanooga project - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Working Together For You

Planners recommend denial of $100M Chattanooga project

Posted: Updated:

The latest proposal to build a $100 million apartment and commercial project off Highway 153 is receiving a thumbs down from Chattanooga planners.

The staff for the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Regional Planning Agency is recommending that zoning changes be denied for the Hillocks Farm mixed use development.

The staff report said that proposed road improvements at the Highway 153 and Boy Scout Road area do not address the limited road network.

Read more from our news partners at the Times Free Press.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.