Planners recommend denial of $100M Chattanooga project

The latest proposal to build a $100 million apartment and commercial project off Highway 153 is receiving a thumbs down from Chattanooga planners.

The staff for the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Regional Planning Agency is recommending that zoning changes be denied for the Hillocks Farm mixed use development.

The staff report said that proposed road improvements at the Highway 153 and Boy Scout Road area do not address the limited road network.

