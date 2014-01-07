Busted pipes keeping Chattanooga firefighters busy - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Busted pipes keeping Chattanooga firefighters busy

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Chattanooga firefighters have been very busy the past several hours, responding to multiple calls of busted water lines at various businesses and apartment buildings.

Most of these incidents appear to be weather-related, with the pipes freezing overnight when the temperature dropped to single digits.

Around noon Tuesday, the Chattanooga Fire Department responded to Total Health Chiropractic at 529 N. Market Street.

Battalion Chief Charles Patton said a water line in the attic burst, causing water damage and a partial ceiling collapse in several rooms. No one was injured.

 

