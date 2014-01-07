Barn fire in Apison destroys hundreds of hay bales

Firefighters from the Tri County Fire Department were dispatched to Apison this afternoon, where two barns were on fire.



Mutual Aid and the Catoosa County Fire Departments were called upon for assistance.



The Fire Marshall said the fire may have started when the owner used a propane heater to thaw frozen pipes under a sink.



The barns are full of about 300 hay bales, valued at about $25 each.



No animals were in the barns. These no word on injuries or the total cost of damages to the structures.