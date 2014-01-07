Marriage may not be silver bullet for poverty, study says

Getting hitched can also hitch you to a better financial future – or so a slew of data shows.
But
after years of the government throwing money at trying to promote
marriage as a way to help single moms and their children out of poverty,
some experts are arguing it's time to try something different.
"We
are continuing to spend money on … these healthy marriage initiatives
and I think the evidence is now clear that these are not effective
policies," said Kristi Williams, an associate professor of sociology at
The Ohio State University. "So, it's time to start thinking about
spending that money in a way that's more likely to help single mothers
and their children."
A new briefing paper,
written by Williams and released Monday by the Council on Contemporary
Families, argues that even when single mothers do later marry, those
marriages are not necessarily beneficial to the women and their
children.
Williams points to a study finding that more than half
of single moms who married were divorced by the time they reached ages
35 to 44. In many cases, she notes, women who marry and later divorce
are worse off financially.
Children also don't always benefit, she
said. Her research found that the children of single mothers who later
married did not often have extra physical or psychological advantages
once they were adolescents.
Williams said she did see advantages
for children whose biological parents later got and stayed married, but
she notes that's uncommon. A long-running project called the Fragile
Families study found that only 16 percent of the low-income unwed
mothers they studied were married to their child's biological father
five years after the child's birth.
The government has long funded initiatives to encourage healthy marriages and responsible fatherhood, stemming from the welfare reform efforts that began in 1996.
Williams
argues that policymakers might get more bang for their buck if they
used that money for other efforts to improve the financial futures of
young, low-income women. Those include programs to help reduce
unintended pregnancies and ones that subsidized child care for children
three years old and younger, she said.
The report comes as about
four in 10 children in the United States are born outside of marriage, a
sharp increase from decades past, according to the latest government
data. Single mothers also face much higher rates of poverty than married
parents, according to the Census Bureau.
Williams and others say
their research has found that low-income women, like most Americans, do
want to get and stay married. But, Williams said, they hesitate because
they are realistic about how challenging it will be to have a successful
marriage amid severe economic strain.
"In many ways it's a
rational decision, and that's why we (think) that this sort of idea of
promoting marriage is sort of misguided," Williams said. "Women, in many
ways, are probably more aware than the government of the challenges of
having a beneficial marriage."
Bradford Wilcox, director of the
National Marriage Project at the University of Virginia, said it's not
surprising to find that single mothers who later marry are less likely
to have a successful marriage than those who get married before having
kids.
"They are more likely to have all the attendant problems
that ensue when you put the baby carriage before the marriage," he said.
Still,
Wilcox said he doesn't think that means Americans should just make
peace with very high rates of single motherhood. Instead, he said that
promoting stable marriages before having children should be one tactic
in helping poor, working-class Americans improve their financial and
personal lives.
"Regardless of your ideological status, we have a
crisis in this country when it comes to quality and stability of
relationships for poor, working class (people)," Wilcox said. "Marriage
is not a panacea for that crisis, but I would say it's one part of the
policy mix."