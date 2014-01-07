Firefighters battle small fire at R.L. Stowe Mills

Chattanooga firefighters responded to a commercial fire at the old R.L. Stowe Mills building at 1210 Mercer Street in Lupton City Tuesday morning around 8:30.

Battalion Chief Charles Patton said the small fire was located on the second floor of the vacant building.

The fire was extinguished quickly and fire officials tell Channel 3 that no dollar loss will be attributed to the fire, since the building is in the process of being demolished.

Though the firefighters had to endure bone-chilling temperatures, no injuries were reported.

Neighbors told firefighters that they have seen homeless people in the building.

Lt. Andrew Waters with the Fire Investigation Division said the fire was most likely caused by a homeless person using a warming fire, which burned a hole in the wooden floor.