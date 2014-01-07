GA police warn against warming up unattended cars

ATLANTA (AP) - Police in coastal Georgia are reminding drivers not to leave unattended vehicles running to warm up in sub-freezing temperatures.

Savannah Chatham Metropolitan Police officials say five cars in their jurisdiction have been reported stolen this year with keys that were left inside. Of the five, three cars were running when they were stolen.

Officials say 11 cars have been stolen since Dec. 1 by thieves who found keys in the car, a purse inside the car or in the trunk.

Police say vehicles actually warm up more quickly when they're being driven, and the luxury of getting into a warm car doesn't outweigh the misery of dealing with a stolen one on a bitterly cold day.

Police say vehicles are commonly stolen at ATMs, convenience stores and from residential driveways.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.