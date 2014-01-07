UPDATE: TVA cancels request for "energy curtailment"

UPDATE: The Tennessee Valley Authority has cancelled their request for "energy curtailment," where the TVA asked power providers to ask consumers to reduce their electrical use.

The original request from TVA to companies like EPB and Cleveland Utilities was due to the high power consumption expected during the record low temperatures in the region, causing a spike in power use.

The seasonal peaks are much like those experienced during the hottest days in the summer, when consumers use air conditioning to battle the heat.

TVA's power system reached a preliminary peak power demand of 32,460 megawatts at 9 a.m. EST Tuesday with the average temperature in the region at 4 degrees. This is the second highest winter peak in TVA history.



TVA's record winter demand is 32,572 megawatts, set on Jan. 16, 2009 when temperatures averaged 9 degrees, and TVA's all-time record is 33,482 megawatts set on Aug. 16, 2007 when temperatures average 102 degrees.

PREVIOUS STORY: The TVA has contacted local electrical service providers Tuesday morning and asked them to reduce their power use.



EPB spokesman John Pless confirmed to Channel 3 that EPB has been asked by the Tennessee Valley Authority to reduce the voltage on the electrical system.



EPB is asking customers to conserve or curtail their electrical power usage.



In a news release EPB said that outages were occurring due to the extremely cold temperatures seen in the Tennessee Valley.



Bart Borden, the Vice President with the Cleveland Utilities Electrical Division said they also received a similar request.



In turn, electrical providers such as EPB and Cleveland Utilities are asking consumers to reduce the amount of electricity they are using, which would involve turning off non-essential appliances.



Turning down thermostats a few degrees, and utilizing other power management will help provide power for all customers.