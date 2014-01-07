Many staying home as cold weather continues - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Many staying home as cold weather continues

By TRAVIS LOLLER
Associated Press

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - Many people were staying home as subfreezing temperatures forced the closure of everything from schools, to senior centers to Goodwill donation trailers in Tennessee.

Even the slopes at Ober Gatlinburg closed early Monday night.

The bitter cold and sub-zero wind chills are predicted to continue into Tuesday, but Tennessee cancelled its state of emergency Monday afternoon.

Tennessee Emergency Management Agency spokesman Jeremy Heidt says the agency had received no requests for assistance from the counties, and there had been no major power outages or road blockages. The agency was still advising people to stay indoors.

Meanwhile, cities across the state were taking extra precautions to find shelter for those who had nowhere to go in the cold.

