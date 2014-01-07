Record cold... dangerous wind chills

Good Tuesday. We have record lows this morning (the old record was 9 degrees in 1970) with temps falling to near, and even below, zero across the area. Let us know what the temperature is at YOUR house this morning by posting it on our Facebook page.



A WIND CHILL ADVISORY or a WIND CHILL WARNING is in effect for all counties in our area until noon. Winds will be lighter than yesterday, but with temps as low as they are, it doesn't take much to get the feels like temperature down to dangerous levels. We will experience wind chills through the morning between -5 and -14 degrees.

This afternoon, we stay cold with sunny skies and a high of only 23. We will be cold tonight, just not AS cold. Lows will drop into the teens.

A warm up will get highs into the 40s Wednesday, the 50s on Thursday and Friday, and even 60 degrees on Saturday and Sunday. I don't expect any precipitation until this weekend, with a better than decent chance of rain both days.

Download the WRCB weather app for the latest. David Karnes

TUESDAY:

8am... Sunny, 5

Noon... Sunny, 15

3pm... Sunny, 23

