Cold temps mean long hours for plumbing and electric crews

When temperatures drop to the single digits the phone lines at local plumbing businesses light up.



"We put the frozen pipe calls and the burst pipe call on a priority list because people have no water," Scenic City Plumbing owner, Jeff Logan says.

Logan says weather like this means long days in cold places, very cold places. "We work long hours when that season is here we don't really look forward to it," says Logan.



To help prevent your pipes from bursting he suggests the cardinal rule, run your cold and hot water to prevent it from freezing, Logan says a pencil thin stream will do just fine. Also, insulate your pipes, whether its a portable heater or a towel wrapped around it.



"Anything is better than nothing," says Logan.



While not having water can be a dire situation, no electricity can be the difference between life and death for some. On Signal Mountain electric crews worked to restore power to hundreds of homes Monday night.



"The load is so heavy from everybody running all their heat and everything in their house, its causing some issues," lineman Jack Little says.



Power outages have also been reported across the Tennessee Valley, including Red Bank and Brainerd. Crews are working around the clock to make sure everyone can heat their homes in this record breaking cold.



"We'll be here all night," Little says.

