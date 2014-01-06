UPDATE: Animal rescue needed in Marion County

More than a dozen animal in Marion County were rescued Monday.

The animals were taken to the Sequatchie Fire Hall for the night.



Fifteen dogs on short chains and seven cats were in need of shelter as the temperatures dipped into the single digits Monday night.

Tuesday, the Chattanooga Humane Educational Society brought the animals back to the scenic city so the animals could be assessed for medical and grooming needs.



Charges are pending against the people who had the animals.

