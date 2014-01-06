UPDATE: Erlanger treats 12 for weather related injuries

Seven more residents were treated for weather-related injuries Tuesday at Erlanger emergency rooms bringing the total to 19 by Tuesday afternoon.

At Erlanger's downtown Emergency Room, two patients were treated Tuesday for falls and one for injuries from a motor vehicle accident related to icy roads.

One child was treated at Children's Hospital Tuesday for injuries sustained in a sledding related incident.

At Erlanger East, three local residents were treated Tuesday for falls related to icy surfaces.

Of the nineteen treated in Erlanger ER's since Friday, 13 were for slips and falls related to icy conditions.

