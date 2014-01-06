UPDATE: Power outages across scenic city

UPDATE 7:30am - Outages of 100-200 customers have been reported by EPB for the East Brainerd area



UPDATE 6:30am - EPB reports that 100-200 people are without power in the Soddy-Daisy area.



UPDATE 5:00am - Seven Electric Power Board crews worked throughout the night making sure no one is without power too long.

As of 5:00am, 391 EPB customers are without power. That's less than 1% of its customers. The utility has experienced what it calls "pop-up" outages throughout the night, meaning small outages in different areas of town. Most of them are back in service within a hour, many within a few minutes. The Smart Grid has been able to reroute power to smaller outages so customers don't experience much service interruption while crews make repairs.



An EPB spokesperson says high demand for power has put stress of the system along with the wind and some wires overheating and catching fire.

The power demand is expected to increase in the next few hours as people begin waking up, cranking the heat and using appliances.

PREVIOUS STORY: Weather continues to be an issue for EPB customers and crews in the scenic city.



Crews are working to restore power to about 500 customers on Brainerd, 400 in Red Bank, 50 out in East Brainerd, and in a few other outlying areas.

Meanwhile power has been restored to around 1800 customers after increased demand due to the cold weather caused a power line to burn Monday afternoon on Signal Mountain.

It happened around 4:30p.m. As crews were working to repair the line the load for power shifted and caused another line to burn.

Customers affected are in the Taft Highway-Fairmont area.

