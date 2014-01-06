Deep freeze helps boost some local businesses

The arctic blast is helping some local businesses in the Tennessee Valley. During a weather emergency, some stores report sales through the roof.



Early Monday morning, Cooke's Food Store in Cleveland had some empty aisles.



"No bread on the shelves, no milk on the shelves, the eggs were wiped out," said store manager, Keith Scott.



The forecasted winter storm had customers flocking to the store to stock up on groceries.



"It's been chaos, to be honest."



By Monday afternoon, most of the empty shelves had been restocked. Scott said customers cleaned out the bread, milk, eggs, hamburger meat and even the Krispy Kreme donuts in preparation for Sunday night's weather.



"I love it when we call for snow," said Scott. "Everybody's always coming in buying up groceries."



The deep freezing temperatures are also keeping local stores like Marco's Pizza busy.



Manager, Shane Kaatz, told Eyewitness News days with rain, snow and cold weather generally lead to a "40- to 60-percent increase" in pizza sales.



That's good news for delivery driver, John Carico's paycheck.



"I'm happy about it, I mean it's good to have a job right now," he said.



Carico was dressed for the single digits Monday, with multiple layers over and underneath his uniform.



"A hoodie over my t-shirt, with my Marco's t-shirt over it on the outside... and a jacket on over that," Carico pointed out.