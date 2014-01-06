Entrance ramp from Access Road on 153 closed - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Entrance ramp from Access Road on 153 closed

The Tennessee Department of Transportation has closed the entrance ramp from Access Road / Lakeside Drive onto State Route 153 North due to a pavement failure making it unsafe for traffic.

This closure will be in place until a repair plan can be formulated and implemented.  Detours are posted.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for their destination. 

Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

