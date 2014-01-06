Entrance ramp from Access Road on 153 closed

The Tennessee Department of Transportation has closed the entrance ramp from Access Road / Lakeside Drive onto State Route 153 North due to a pavement failure making it unsafe for traffic.

This closure will be in place until a repair plan can be formulated and implemented. Detours are posted.

