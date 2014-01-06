Tennessee Democrats seeking challenger to Gov. Bill Haslam - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Tennessee Democrats seeking challenger to Gov. Bill Haslam

NASHVILLE — With less than 10 months to go before Election Day 2014, it appears that Tennessee Republican Gov. Bill Haslam may stroll to re-election.

In Georgia, Republican Gov. Nathan Deal faces a primary fight and a well-funded Democratic challenge this fall from Jason Carter, grandson of former President Jimmy Carter.

But here in Tennessee, Haslam has no credible Democratic opponent in sight, let alone a GOP challenger.

