Why Republicans don't support a minimum-wage hike

By Domenico Montanaro, Deputy Political Editor, NBC News

Democrats are vowing to make the minimum wage a midterm issue and will start by making a push to raise it once Congress is back in session this month.

But Republicans don't support another increase, which was last raised four years ago to $7.25 an hour. (It was raised twice in the last two years of former President George W. Bush's presidency, the first increase in a decade.)

So why don't GOP elected officials support an increase in a wage that when factored out to full-time work equals just $15,000 a year? Aside from ideological/values opposition, the Republican base also does not support it.

The December NBC/WSJ poll found that while there is little support for raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour and mixed support for raising it to $12.50, Americans are broadly in favor of an increase to $10.10. Overall, nearly two-thirds (63%/36%) would support such a hike, which would still only be an annual salary of roughly $21,000.

But a majority of Tea Party supporters and Republicans do not; 55% of Tea Party supporters are against it, while Republicans overall are more closely split with 50% against and 47% in favor.

Full crosstabs below:

Support for raising the minimum wage to…

$15.00 $12.50 $10.10

Tea Party 10/89 23/77 45/55

Republican 14/85 25/74 47/50

Democrat 42/57 59/39 77/22

Men 23/76 37/62 56/43

Women 34/64 48/50 68/30

White wom 30/68 45/53 64/33

White 24/74 39/59 59/40

Black 43/57 62/37 82/18

Hispanic 39/66 49/49 73/26

18-34 33/66 47/52 67/33

35-49 25/74 40/58 63/36

50-64 28/70 43/56 62/37

65+ 27/70 39/57 55/42

Urban 33/65 48/49 66/32

Suburban 26/73 40/59 60/40

Rural 29/70 40/58 62/36

Education

HS or less 31/67 46/52 65/33

Some coll 29/70 45/53 69/30

Coll grad 25/75 37/63 60/40

Post grad 28/70 42/56 59/39