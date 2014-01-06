Why Republicans don't support a minimum-wage hike - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Why Republicans don't support a minimum-wage hike

Posted: Updated:
By Domenico Montanaro, Deputy Political Editor, NBC News

Democrats are vowing to make the minimum wage a midterm issue and will start by making a push to raise it once Congress is back in session this month.

But Republicans don't support another increase, which was last raised four years ago to $7.25 an hour. (It was raised twice in the last two years of former President George W. Bush's presidency, the first increase in a decade.)

So why don't GOP elected officials support an increase in a wage that when factored out to full-time work equals just $15,000 a year? Aside from ideological/values opposition, the Republican base also does not support it.

The December NBC/WSJ poll found that while there is little support for raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour and mixed support for raising it to $12.50, Americans are broadly in favor of an increase to $10.10. Overall, nearly two-thirds (63%/36%) would support such a hike, which would still only be an annual salary of roughly $21,000.

But a majority of Tea Party supporters and Republicans do not; 55% of Tea Party supporters are against it, while Republicans overall are more closely split with 50% against and 47% in favor.

Full crosstabs below:

Support for raising the minimum wage to…

                    $15.00  $12.50  $10.10
Tea Party      10/89    23/77   45/55
Republican   14/85    25/74   47/50
Democrat     42/57    59/39   77/22 

Men              23/76   37/62   56/43
Women         34/64   48/50   68/30
White wom   30/68   45/53   64/33
White           24/74   39/59   59/40
Black            43/57   62/37   82/18
Hispanic       39/66   49/49   73/26 

18-34          33/66   47/52   67/33
35-49          25/74   40/58   63/36
50-64          28/70   43/56   62/37
65+             27/70   39/57   55/42 

Urban          33/65   48/49   66/32
Suburban     26/73   40/59   60/40
Rural           29/70    40/58   62/36 

Education
HS or less    31/67    46/52   65/33
Some coll    29/70    45/53   69/30
Coll grad     25/75    37/63   60/40
Post grad    28/70    42/56   59/39

 

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.