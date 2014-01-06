TVA preps for electric spike amid cold weather

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - The Tennessee Valley Authority says it is preparing for heavy electric demand because of the arctic weather blowing into the state.

The public utility severing nearly all of Tennessee and parts of six neighboring states said it expected demand to reach 32,000 megawatts on Tuesday, close to the 32,572 megawatt winter record set in January 2009, when temperatures in the TVA region averaged 9 degrees.

Parts of the state were facing the prospect of single-digit temperatures and wind chills as much as 15 to 18 degrees below zero as the air mass crossed the state Sunday evening and Monday morning.

The TVA has suspended all non-essential maintenance work to minimize the risk of power interruptions.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.