Regents to discuss smoking ban at Ga. colleges

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) - The board that governs Georgia's public colleges and universities is taking a close look at banning tobacco from campuses statewide.

The Board of Regents is scheduled to discuss the proposed tobacco ban at its meeting Wednesday in Atlanta. The ban would prohibit faculty, students, staff and even spectators at sporting events from smoking or using smokeless tobacco in both indoor and outdoor parts of college campuses.

The Athens Banner-Herald reports (http://bit.ly/1dIiyfb ) the policy would tighten anti-smoking policies at campuses such as the University of Georgia, which since 2011 has prohibited lighting up within 35 feet of building entrances.

If adopted by the Board of Regents, the tobacco ban would affect all 31 campuses in the University System of Georgia.

Information from: Athens Banner-Herald, http://www.onlineathens.com

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.