Shaw to convert Ringgold rug plant to vinyl floor facility

Shaw Industries announced today that it is exiting the area rug business and will convert its rug facility in Ringgold, Ga., into a luxury vinyl tile (LVT) manufacturing facility.

"The economics of the rug business today simply do not allow for future growth or encourage further investment," said Vance Bell, Chairman and CEO for Shaw Industries. "We have been intentional about exiting this business at a time when more opportunities exist for our associates."

Bell said most of the 400 associates employed by the Shaw Living Rug Division will have opportunities at other locations in the company. Customers will be serviced through a transition period.

