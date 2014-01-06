UPDATE: CPD: Man stabbed to death in Westside neighborhood

Chattanooga Police were called about 6:15 Monday morning to a fatal stabbing in the Westside neighborhood of Chattanooga.



Police say a man, Charles Brown IV was found dead and a female suspect, Monica Delk was taken into custody.

Police say they believe the stabbing is domestic related and happened with children inside the Grove Street Court apartment.

The Department of Children Services is involved in the placement of children at this time and that none of them had been involved nor had witnessed the incident.

"Domestic violence, killing and stabbing each other, what's that gonna solve? If you can't get along, leave each other alone cause somebody gonna get killed or somebody gonna get hurt," said neighbor Fred Appleberry.

Nearby neighbor Fred Appleberry has lived in the College Hill Courts neighborhood in the Westside for two years. He said waking up to crime is nothing new.



"This could be a good neighborhood but they need to do, like the old people say, 'come through here and clean it up, sweep it up.'"

Delk is charged with criminal homicide and remains in jail on a 300-thousand dollar bond.