Minute-by-minute: Morning weather conditions

7:43am - GDOT reports that all roads in the Channel 3 viewing area are open.



7:02am - Still some flurries around Dalton, but not sticking to the ground.



6:58am - Jupiter Road in Dade County is closed.



6:41am - The W Road and Roberts Mill Road are both closed.



6:37 am - Interstate 24 at Monteagle is clear, but nearby surrounding roads are slick and icy in spots.



6:36am - Channel 3 facebook friend Dustin Cox tells us that "Roads are very Icy in Rocky Face and 75 around Carbondale"

6:35am - Puddles have frozen over in many areas, including Dalton, creating patches of very slippery roads.



6:28am - Channel 3 Eyewitness News Reporter Sara Sidery reports that conditions in Bradley County are cold and freezing, with the doors to one of the Channel 3 trucks frozen shut.



6:00am - Interstate 75 Exit 333 NB entrance ramp from Walnut Avenue in Dalton from an accident.



There are reports of icy roads in Dace County, GA as well.

5:32am - Further south in Dalton, Channel 3 Eyewitness News Reporter Kimberly Barbour reports ice on the roadways and some snow flurries. She also repeated a common observations by the Channel 3 crews in the field this morning: the winds are increasing and the temperatures are dropping.

5:03am - Areas near Pikeville and Dunlap are labeled by the Tennessee Department of Transportation as having icy patches, but many other roads appear to be clear.



The high temperature is expected to climb to a pretty chilly 22 degrees today, with an overnight low of 5 degrees.



Many school throughout the region are closed, anticipating the severe winter weather.



4:53am - At Monteagle, Channel 3 Eyewitness News Reporter Megan Brantley reports that the temperatures are dropping rapidly, with more snow and wind.

Visitors have not been deterred by the cold weather, heading to a nearby Waffle House for a warm breakfast.



